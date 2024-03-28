 'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On MS Dhoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On MS Dhoni

'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja cracked a hilarious joke during a promotional event organised by the CSK franchise amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently revealed that he has the unique distinction of being one of the few people who have been lifted by MS Dhoni.

Jadeja cracked a hilarious joke during a promotional event organised by the CSK franchise amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The event was attended by former CSK captain MS Dhoni along with his teammates Shivam Dube and Jadeja.

"I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai," Jadeja said in Hindi to leave everyone, including Dhoni in splits.

Read Also
Video: Australian Podcasters Make Fun Of Indian Fans And Media's Reaction To MS Dhoni's Viral Catch...
article-image

Why Dhoni lifted Jadeja

Jaddu was referring to the post-match celebrations after the IPL 2023 final in which he played a match-winning knock to help CSK lift a record-equalling 5th title.

Jadeja's cameo (15 not out off 6 balls) helped CSK defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans in the summit clash played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year.

Overwhelmed with emotions, even the usually-calm Dhoni couldn't control himself and lifted Jadeja in pure joy after the match and the moment was captured by tv cameras all around the ground.

The win also saw Dhoni equal Rohit Sharma's record for the most IPL titles won as a captain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: KKR And RR Name Replacements For Mujeeb Ur Rahman And Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2024: KKR And RR Name Replacements For Mujeeb Ur Rahman And Prasidh Krishna

‘Every Game Is Important’: Rishabh Pant On His 100th IPL Match For DC, Gets Special Jersey From...

‘Every Game Is Important’: Rishabh Pant On His 100th IPL Match For DC, Gets Special Jersey From...

'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On...

'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On...

RR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 9: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First In Jaipur; Ishant Sharma Out Injured

RR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 9: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First In Jaipur; Ishant Sharma Out Injured

Hardik Pandya Boo Row: Time For Rohit Sharma To Come To His Rescue Like Allan Lamb Did For Sunil...

Hardik Pandya Boo Row: Time For Rohit Sharma To Come To His Rescue Like Allan Lamb Did For Sunil...