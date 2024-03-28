'I'm The Only Guy Who Was Lifted By Mahi Bhai After Sakshi Bhabhi': Jadeja Cracks Hilarious Joke On MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently revealed that he has the unique distinction of being one of the few people who have been lifted by MS Dhoni.

Jadeja cracked a hilarious joke during a promotional event organised by the CSK franchise amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The event was attended by former CSK captain MS Dhoni along with his teammates Shivam Dube and Jadeja.

"I believe after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi bhai," Jadeja said in Hindi to leave everyone, including Dhoni in splits.

Why Dhoni lifted Jadeja

Jaddu was referring to the post-match celebrations after the IPL 2023 final in which he played a match-winning knock to help CSK lift a record-equalling 5th title.

Jadeja's cameo (15 not out off 6 balls) helped CSK defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans in the summit clash played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year.

Overwhelmed with emotions, even the usually-calm Dhoni couldn't control himself and lifted Jadeja in pure joy after the match and the moment was captured by tv cameras all around the ground.

The win also saw Dhoni equal Rohit Sharma's record for the most IPL titles won as a captain.