Video: Dinesh Karthik Leaves Mr. Nags Rolling On Floor Crying In His Final Interview On RCB Insider Show

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Dinesh Karthik might be playing his final season in the Indian Premier League this year and therefore, fans of the franchise are getting emotional at the prospect of bidding farewell to one of the club legends.

Karthik has been in red-hot form for RCB in IPL 2024, having amassed 301 runs in 13 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of nearly 200.

The 38-year-old has played several cameos this season to finish RCB's batting innings on a high and help them win matches in the first half of IPL 2024.

DK becomes crowd favourite in IPL 2024

His exploits with the bat made fans stand up and applaud every time he came out on the field in crisis situations for RCB. There were even rumours going around that DK might come back from international retirement to play for India in next month's T20 World Cup.

Chants of "DK, DK" filled up the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru every time Karthik had the bat in his hands. Fans are therefore, quite sad that Karthik might be playing his final game for the franchise on May 18.

Karthik is yet to take a call on his IPL future but many feel this year could be his last. He was asked about it on the RCB Insider show host Mr. Nags, who was left heartbroken after the interview.

RCB's qualification scenario explained

RCB will have one last chance to qualify for the playoffs when they face Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Saturday.

The Bengaluru-based franchise needs to win big to stand a chance of advancing. However, a washout in case of rain in the city will result in their elimination from the league.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad win their final league match, they will qualify for the playoffs which will leave CSK and RCB in a two-way battle for the final spot. In that case, RCB will need to chase down the target in 18.1 overs or win by 18 runs if they bat first to knock CSK out of the playoffs race.