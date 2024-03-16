Video: CSK Fans Excited As Captain MS Dhoni Hits Massive Sixes During Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking in good form with the bat as he gets ready to lead Chennai Super Kings once again in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

Dhoni's CSK will kickstart the tournament by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium on March 22.

Ahead of the high-profile encounter, Dhoni was seen hitting big sixes at the Chepauk ground during his batting practice.

The 42-year-old might be playing his final season in the IPL and would like to bid farewell by winning the IPL title for the sixth time with CSK.

Dhoni is currently tied on 5 titles with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved the before anyone else in the league.

The former India captain remains tightlipped about his future in the IPL and could announce his decision to either retire or continue this season.

The Super Kings had given the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but the left-arm spinner stepped down midway through the tournament following a series of losses and handed back the leadership role to Dhoni.

Ever since, he continued to lead CSK and landed their record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. But at 42, Dhoni is not getting any younger and Chennai will have to find a new leader sooner than later.