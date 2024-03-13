Viral Video: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Gets Clicked With Excited Senior Fan During Ad Shoot Ahead Of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni with excited Senior fan | Credits: Twitter/Bhuvan

Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni will be leading the team in the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to take place on May 22. The defending champions CSK will open its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

It has been speculated that Dhoni will retire from professional cricket after the upcoming IPL season, given his age and knee issues. With this, there has been a lot hype around whether will this be final chance of fans to witness the legendary captain in action on the cricket field.

MS Dhoni has plenty fans who admire the former India captain. Even the old-age people are huge fans of the legendary skipper and this can be evidenced in a viral video, where a old woman was excitedly posing for a picture with Dhoni during the Ad shoot amid the crowd chanting on the sidelines.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to record fifth IPL title in the last season, making him the joint-most successful captain in the history of cash-rich franchise T20 league. However, the 42-year-old had an ordinary outing in the last IPL season, where he scored only 104 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 182.46 in 16 matches.

Since Dhoni reportedly set to play his final IPL season, the legendary captain will look to end his T20 career on high by leading Chennai Super Kings to record-breaking sixth IPL triumph.