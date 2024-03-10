'Dhoni Lag Raha Hai': Fans' Compare Reported 3D Model Of Chanakya With MS Dhoni; Pics Goes Viral

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

In a trending developement, the 3D model of the ancient scholar and philosopher Chanakya, reportedly created by scientists at Magadha DS University, sent the internet into a frenzy after netizens noticed its resemblance to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

The picture went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where the recreated 3D model of Chanakya by the scientists is somewhat bore resemblance to the former India captain, particularly in their shared bald hairstyle. An X user shared a picture and mentioned that the 3D model showed how Chanakya might have looked.



Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked. pic.twitter.com/M443FytXCu — ⛄🎄Jerxn🥑 (@jerxn_) March 10, 2024

Chanakya was a well-known author of Arthashastra, an ancient Indian piece of work on economics and political philosophy. He was also strategist and philopsher, who played a vital role in establishing Maurya Empire.

MS Dhoni, one of the other hand, is one of the finest captains in history of cricket. Under his captaincy, The Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL, captaining Chennai Super Kings to five titles.

Fans reacted to reported 3D model of Chanakya

Indian cricket fans were quick to notice that 3D model of Chanakya reportedly reconstructed by scientists has a striking resemblance to that of MS Dhoni. Many started to compare the viral picture with Chennai Super Kings captain.

