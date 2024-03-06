WATCH: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Makes Stylish Entry Into Chennai Team Hotel With Leo Song In Background

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally joined the camp as he reached the city on Tuesday night and went straight to the team hotel.

CSK players are coming into Chennai from all over the world after fulfilling their domestic and international assignments in cricket.

CSK's pre-season camp at Chepauk began last Saturday with the first batch of Indian players who reached the city first.

Dhoni arrives in Chennai from Jamnagar

Dhoni was in Jamnagar, Gujarat, over the last three days with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies.

He was seen there with India captain Rohit Sharma and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also came with their families for the grand functions.

Thala is back to work now and will finally return to the IPL on March 22 as CSK host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the season at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Chennai Super Kings released a filmy video on Dhoni's arrival in the city and at the team hotel. The clip shows MSD arriving like a movie-star with Tamil blockbuster film Leo's music playing in the background.

MSD ready to make history

Dhoni had started preparing for IPL 2024 months before when he was seen frequently hitting the nets at the JSCA cricket stadium back home in Ranchi.

The 42-year-old retired legend might be playing his final season in the IPL this year, although the question always remains on his future. Dhoni himself has never officially set a timeline for himself in the league.

He is the second captain after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to win the IPL title a record 5 times and will be looking to defend it this year.