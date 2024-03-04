'Can't Wait For New Season': Fans Can't Keep Calm As MS Dhoni Hints At 'New Role' In CSK Ahead Of IPL 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to grace the cricket field once again as he gets ready for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will be leading the Chennai Super Kings once again.

This year, Dhoni's CSK will be defending their fifth IPL title which they clinched last year to equal Mumbai Indians' record for the most trophies in the league.

But Dhoni won't just be leading the team in IPL 2024. The 42-year-old took to social media to announce a "new role" in the CSK which he will be taking up this season.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" Dhoni, who is not very active on social media, posted on his Facebook account.