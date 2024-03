Watch: MS Dhoni Receives Dandiya Lessons From Aakash Ambani During Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Aakash Ambani teaching Dandiya to MS Dhoni | Credits: Instagram/Bollywood Hungama

Legendary Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) received tips from Aakash Ambani on how to play dandiya during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Saturday, March 2.

MS Dhoni was among the several high-profile guests in attendance for billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's grand pre-wedding bash at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) township at Koti Khavdi village in Jamnagar.

In a video that went viral on social media, Anant Ambani can be seen teaching dandiya to Chennai Super Kings skipper. Former CSK bowler and current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo was learning the dance on the sidelines.

MS Dhoni attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni in Jamnagar. Apart from Dhoni, several other star cricketers were also invited for the grand event, including the likes Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Sam Curran.