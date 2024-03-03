 Video: MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya With Wife Sakshi And Dwayne Bravo During Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities
MS Dhoni was spotted playing dandiya with wife Sakshi and Dwayne Bravo amid Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo playing dandiya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the many cricketing stars present in the large scale pre-wedding festivities of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Sunday, a clip went viral on social media of Dhoni playing Dandiya with his former IPL teammate Dwayne Bravo, leaving the fans in awe.

In the clip, Dhoni and Bravo, donning a traditional outfit, could be seen playing Dandiya with Sakshi. The 42-year-old had left for the pre-wedding functions on Friday, with several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma also joining suit.

Among overseas stars, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Sam Curran, and Graeme Smith also joined in.

MS Dhoni gearing up for IPL 2024:

With yet another edition of IPL fast approaching, Dhoni is gearing up for the same despite rumours that the previous season was his last. The 42-year-old had been struggling with knee injury in IPL 2023, but became the most joint-most successful captain by scripting his 5th title win as captain.

Nevertheless, Dhoni underwent knee surgery and looks to have recovered from the same. The keeper-batter will be in action on March 22nd when IPL 2024 kickstarts with the Chennai Super Kings facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk. The Super Kings also held their pre-training camp on Saturday in Chennai, with the first batch of players joining in.

The governing council has only announced the schedule for the first 2 weeks thus far and will unveil the itinerary for the remaining matches after the general election dates come along.

