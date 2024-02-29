 Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended For 1 Match Due To Making Alleged 'Obscene' Gesture On Field; Watch
Al-Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 1 match after making obscene gesture against Al-Shabab supporters.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after making an alleged obscene gesture following Al-Nassr's close 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi league game. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Portuguese could be seen making a hand gesture nearing his pelvic area, supposedly aimed at Al-Shabab supporters.

The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation announced that the 39-year-old must also pay a fine of 10000 Saudi Riyals to the Saudi Football Federation. Furthermore, 20000 Riyals should also go to Al-Shabab, thereby covering the expenses of filing the complaint. The decision is also not subject to appeal, as announced by the committee. A few supporters were also chanting Messi's name in the stadium.

A similar incident occurred in April 2023 when the veteran footballer allegedly made a similar gesture while heading to the dugout following Al-Nassr's 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal. According to media reports, the star player told the committee that the gesture is common in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo leading the league with 22 goals:

Ronaldo, meanwhile, joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 for reportedly an amount of $213 million (£173m) a year. The 39-year-old is currently the leading goal-scorer in the league with 22 of them.

Al-Nassr have also made it to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League and will look to win it for the first time in their history.

