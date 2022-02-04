Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Here are 5 of his records that will take a Herculean effort to break

Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing short of phenomenal. As he turns 37 on February 5, let’s take a look at some of his insane records that, in all probability, will never be broken.

Top goalscorer for Real Madrid

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world record transfer fee of £80m from Manchester United.

While at Manchester United he transformed into a world class player, at Real Madrid, he took it several notches higher.

In 2009, Raul was the undisputed top goalscorer with 323 goals to his name in 741 matches – a ratio of 0.44 goals per game.

Ronaldo netted 451 times in 438 competitive appearances with Real Madrid (averaging over a goal a game). He registered in all of the competitions he featured in: 312 in LaLiga, 105 in the Champions League, 22 in the Copa del Rey, six in the Club World Cup, four in the Spanish Super Cup and two in the UEFA Super Cup.

Most seasons as Champions League top scorer

Ronaldo just seems to love the Champions League. Apart from winning the joint-most Champions League trophies, the Manchester United striker has also finished most seasons as the top scorer of the 32-team tournament.

Ronaldo has been the top scorer in the Champions League on seven occasions (2007–08, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18). All but one of those seven seasons came while donning the famous white jersey of Real Madrid.

Most Champions League goals

Most seasons as a Champions League top-score also means the Portuguese sits atop the scoring charts in the continental competition.

Apart from being the only player in history to score in all six group matches in a single season, he also holds the records for the most goals in a single campaign (17 in 2013/14) and became the first player to reach the century mark.

With 128 goals, he’s the leading scorer, followed by Lionel Messi at 114.

60 goals across 4 successive calendar years

From 2011 to 2014, Ronaldo scored a staggering 60+ goals for club and country.

Not even his long-time foe Messi has chalked such numbers, with the Barcelona captain only reaching the 60+ goal-mark twice in his career.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is also the only player in history to score 50+ goals across seven successive calendar years.

Glory in the Top 3 European leagues

Some players dream of winning the league title once in their lifetime. Cristiano Ronaldo has won it in three different countries – England, Spain and Italy.

The first one Ronaldo achieved came in 2006/07 for Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles.

Two La Liga titles with Real Madrid followed in 2011/12 and 2016/17 before he led Juventus to glory last season.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:27 PM IST