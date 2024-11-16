 Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
Portugal secured a lopsided win over Poland in the UEFA nations league, beating them by 5-1.

Aakash Singh
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo hits a bicycle kick. | (Credits: X)

With Portugal securing a resounding win over Poland in the UEFA nations league, veteran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo captured the spotlight with a stunning two-goal performance. However, it was his overhead bicycle kick that proved to be the show stealer over his Panenka-style penalty kick as a video of the same emerged on social media.

