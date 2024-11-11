Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Schooled By 'The Liver Doc' For Spreading Misinformation Regarding Healthy Breakfast Mix

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo got himself trolled on social media for promoting protein supplements that could put consumers' lives in danger. Ronaldo shared pictures of him using Herbalife's breakfast mix, which led to trolling. Amongst the trollers was Dr Cryiac Abby Phillips, aka ‘the liver doc,’. The multi-award-winning Hepatoligist posted a brief myth-buster on Herbalife as a healthy breakfast.

Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote Herbalife, claiming it provided a “balanced mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals.” Accompanied by the hashtags #Herbalife and #HealthyBreakfast, the post painted the product as an ideal way to kickstart the day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) The Liver Doc stated that there are far better protein supplements on the market. The doctor further alleged that the company manufactures low-quality mixed protein from pea and soy, which is further adulterated with other dangerous botanicals. Dr Abby also slammed the company for charging consumers “like they are selling Swarovski diamonds.”

He ended his note with, " Ronaldo may or may not know this, but his breakfast definitely DOES NOT involve Herbalife products and this is just a paid (I wonder how much!) promotion for the company...

Because even the people you place high on a high pedestal are sometimes deprived of ethics and morality when it comes to healthcare and health literacy when money talks.'

Ronaldo, known for his healthy lifestyle, during a Euro 2020 press conference furiously removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him, encouraging people to drink water instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo association with Herbalife

Last year Herbalife renewed its partnership with the greatest striker of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. The collaboration, which commenced almost a decade ago in 2013, was upheld, with the company serving as Ronaldo’s exclusive partner in the nutrition, health, and sports performance products categories. In 2013, Herbalife introduced Herbalife24 CR7 Drive in association with Ronaldo as part of its continuing effort to enhance sports nutrition and performance.