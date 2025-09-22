Video: Carlos Alcaraz In Awe Of Roger Federer's ₹13 Crore Worth Rolex Daytona White & Gold Watch Amid Laver Cup 2025

Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer. | (Image Credits: X)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was seen admiring legendary Roger Federer's ₹13 crore worth white-gold Rolex Daytona watch as the latter came to watch the Laver Cup 2025 in San Francisco. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Federer removed the watch from his wrist and gave it to Alcaraz.

Although Team Europe started as firm favourites to win the Laver Cup 2025, Team World has clinched it after Taylor Fritz beat Alcaraz and Zverev in back-to-back thrilling matches. In the process, Andre Agassi, who was captaining Team World for the first time, won the crown on his debut.

Carlos Alcaraz's stellar 2025 despite Team Europe losing Laver Cup

Despite losing the Laver Cup this year, the 22-year-old has had a stellar 2025. Although he got knocked out of the Australian Open earlier this year in the quarter-final, he went on to win the French Open, defending his title successfully.

Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon in the final, he avenged the defeat in a thrilling US Open decider, thereby clinching the title. Nevertheless, the 2025 edition of Laver Cup saw the Spainard getting stunned by America's Taylor Fritz, who called the victory one of the best moments of his career.

The 27-year-old had reacted to his victory over Alcaraz, stating, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I think I take almost more pride in this one because I feel like, start to finish, I won it, I earned it. A lot of the decisive points in the match weren't so much him giving them to me - I felt like I made it happen in those moments. Just start to finish, I played an amazing match. I'm hoping this can be a sign of things to come."

Despite the defeat, Alcaraz will take confidence from his recent performances and be determined to continue the upward trend.