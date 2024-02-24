Video: Barmy Army Sings 'Bye Bye Rohit' After India Captain's Cheap Dismissal In Ranchi Test

The Barmy Army, England's cricket team's enthusiastic supporters, crafted a playful tune dedicated to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma following his early dismissal during the second day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Saturday.

Rohit's innings concluded swiftly when he was caught behind by James Anderson for just 2 runs in the initial stages of India's batting, right after England had concluded their innings at 353 earlier in the day.

Anderson managed to lure Rohit into a false stroke with a ball that subtly deviated off the pitch, catching the edge of Rohit's bat and securely landing in the gloves of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

The moment Rohit was sent back to the pavilion, the Barmy Army took the opportunity to serenade the departing Indian captain with their chant, "bye bye Rohit," a moment they captured and shared across their social media platforms.

See-saw battle underway in Ranchi

By the time lunch was called, India had posted a score of 34 for the loss of 1 wicket, facing a deficit of 319 runs, with batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill holding the fort.

Despite England's precarious position at 302/7 at the close of the previous day, they managed to add a crucial 51 runs in the morning session, thanks to a lower-order rally that saw the last five batsmen amass 241 runs from a dire situation of 112/5.

While Mohammed Siraj struggled with consistency, yielding 78 runs for 2 wickets, newcomer Akash Deep couldn't capitalize on his initial success, ending his spell with figures of 3/38 from 19 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, was the standout performer for India, clinching all three wickets of the morning to wrap up his spell with impressive figures of 4/67 from 32.5 overs.