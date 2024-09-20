 Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
A Bangladeshi cricket fan has alleged Indian fans of mocking him during the IND vs BAN 1st Test.

A Bangladeshi cricket fan has alleged harassment against the Indian cricket fans during the ongoing opening Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the Bangladeshi fan was heard indicating that the fans at the stadium was seen mocking him 'Mauka Mauka'. The incident reportedly occurred on day 1.

