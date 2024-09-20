A Bangladeshi cricket fan has alleged harassment against the Indian cricket fans during the ongoing opening Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the Bangladeshi fan was heard indicating that the fans at the stadium was seen mocking him 'Mauka Mauka'. The incident reportedly occurred on day 1.
Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 04:41 PM IST