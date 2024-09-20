Video: Bangladeshi Cricket Fan Allege Indians Of Mocking Him In Chennai During IND vs BAN 1st Test

A Bangladeshi cricket fan has alleged harassment against the Indian cricket fans during the ongoing opening Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the Bangladeshi fan was heard indicating that the fans at the stadium was seen mocking him 'Mauka Mauka'. The incident reportedly occurred on day 1.

A fan of Bangladesh brings allegations against Indian fans in Chennai stadium. He almost cried. That incident happened yesterday, First day of #INDvBAN Test. Few indian fans couldn't let this Tiger Fan wave flag in the stadium.



Cricket should be unite everyone, not divide!… pic.twitter.com/1HHw8wEZEw — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) September 20, 2024