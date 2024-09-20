IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 2 Live: Ravindra Jadeja Eyes Century After R Ashwin's Masterclass On Day 1; Bangladesh Desperate For Early Wickets

Ashwin and Jadeja during first test against Bangladesh in Chennai | Image: X

Day 2 preview

India will be looking to post a total over 400 runs having ended Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on a high note. The home team faced early setbacks on day 1 with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and SHubman all dismissed for a less score.

After being reduced to 144-6, an unbeaten partnership of 195 runs between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja save the day for the team. Ashwin notched up his sixth Test century, finishing the day unbeaten on 102, while Jadeja supported him with an impressive unbeaten knock of 86 runs, propelling India to 339/6 after end of Day 1.

Ashwin also made headlines with his century, setting new records along the way. He is now the second-highest century scorer in Tests while batting at No. 8 or lower, trailing only Daniel Vettori, who had five centuries in that position. Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets and posing a significant threat to the Indian batting order.

However, the game is still very much alive for Bangladesh. If they can dismiss Ashwin and Jadeja quickly, they might restrict India to under 400 runs, keeping their hopes alive. On the other hand, if the duo continues to bat effectively for another hour, a first-innings total exceeding 400 seems very achievable for India.