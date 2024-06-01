Video: Babar Azam's Kind Gesture Towards Azam Khan In 4th T20I vs England Goes Viral

Babar Azam and Azam Khan. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan keeper-batter Azam Khan facing flak over his failure to perform since coming into international cricket, captain Babar Azam's kind gesture towards him was spotted during the 4th T20I against England. In a video emerged on social media, Babar was seen patting a crestfallen Azam Khan on the back amid his mistakes on the field.

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England at the Oval proved to be a forgettable game for the 25-year-old keeper-batter. An unplayable bouncer from Mark Wood sent the right-hander packing for a duck. Later, he went on to miss a simple catch off Haris Rauf's bowling behind the stumps, prompting fitness questions from fans and former cricketers. Azam Khan finished the series with 11 runs in 2 completed matches.

I'm so glad to see this video that "Babar" is backs "Azam Khan" after yesterday performance. 🥺🥰



This is the quality of a pure leader 🙏🔥 #BabarAzam | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/5qWWLgrH7Q — Sami Ullah (@Sami_ullah_1234) May 31, 2024

Babar Azam hits back at criticism around selections:

With Pakistan losing the T20I series to England and questions surrounding selection decisions rising, the 29-year-old spoke to the reporters in the press conference and stated:

"When we don't select a player, you ask us why did we not select him. And then when we select him, you ask us why was he selected. We need to back who have been selected in the team."

The Men in Green's preparation for T20 World Cup 2024 hasn't been the best, given they managed to only draw the series against an under-strength New Zealand at home and defeated Ireland. The 2009 T20 champions will open their campaign against USA on June 6th.