IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

India and South Africa gear up for a crucial showdown in the second ODI, set to take place on Tuesday, 3 December, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled around 1:00 PM, and both teams arrive with renewed focus as they look to tilt the momentum of the three-game series in their favour.

For India, the contest offers a valuable chance to test their bench strength and refine combinations as they continue building depth across formats. Experienced players are expected to shoulder responsibility, while the younger contingent will aim to make the most of the opportunity on a surface known to assist stroke-play early and challenge batters as the game progresses. India’s bowling unit, featuring a mix of pace and spin, will look to tighten their execution, especially in the middle overs.

South Africa, meanwhile, come into the match determined to strengthen their position with disciplined batting and more consistency with the ball. Their top order will be crucial in laying down a competitive platform, while their fast bowlers will eye early breakthroughs to put India under pressure. The conditions in Raipur, which often bring dew into play in the evening, may also influence strategies, especially at the toss.

With a buzzing home crowd expected and both teams hungry to seize control of the series, the second ODI promises an exciting blend of tactical battle, big performances, and high-pressure moments. As Raipur prepares for a packed stadium and an electric atmosphere, fans can look forward to a contest that has all the makings of a gripping mid-series decider.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 2nd ODI will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on 3rd December 2025. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.