Video: Andre Russell Grooves To SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gya' With Ananya Panday At KKR's IPL 2024 Victory Party

The entire squad of Kolkata Knight Riders, its support staff and owners had a massive celebration into the wee hours of Sunday night after lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Chennai.

KKR, led almost flawlessly by Shreyas Iyer, completely outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final to win by 9 wickets and clinch their third IPL title after 2012 and 2014.

The players let loose at the team's afterparty were they drank, ate and danced till late hours.

Andre Russell, who was one of the heroes for KKR in the final with 3 wickets, was seen grooving to his favourite Punjabi song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' with Bollywood star Ananya Panday, who was part of the team's cheering squad at Chepauk. The hit song was part of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Dunki.

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit and player Ramandeep Singh can also be seen dancing and having a good time in the short clip.

Ananya, who has been attending KKR's matches since their first title triumph in 2012, was there again in the VIP box along with her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The three best friends were part of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's entourage that took to the ground to congratulate the players for winning the league again and also thanked the fans for their continued support.

SRK kissed and hugged all the players and support staff, and posed for pictures with the trophy along with co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla.