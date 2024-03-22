Video: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra Take Brilliant Relay Catch To Dismiss Virat Kohli For 21 During CSK vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings fielders Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra produced a moment of brilliance during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings to dismiss none other than Virat Kohli during Match 1 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman struck for the third time in the 12th over when he bowled a short delivery which Kohli hooked towards deep mid-wicket after shuffling across his stumps.

The slower pace on the ball made it difficult for Kohli to time the ball over the ropes. The ball lobbed up towards Rahane after Kohli mistimed his shot.

Rahane's stunning fielding effort

Rahane, running to his right, took a sharp sliding catch but momentum took him towards the ropes.

Realising that he won't be able to stop himself in time, Rahane threw the ball towards debutant Ravindra, who was running in from the opposite direction.

Ravindra completed an easy catch but it was referred to the TV umpire upstairs, who ruled in the fielding team's favour and gave Kohli the marching orders.

Kohli reaches major milestone before early dismissal

Playing his first match since January this year, Kohli was looking busy at the crease before his innings was cut short on 21 off 20 balls.

He also completed 12,000 T20 runs during his innings to become the first Indian and sixth batter overall to achieve the feat.

CSK dominating RCB again

Mustafizur then added another wicket to his tally by castling Cameron Green (18) two balls after sending back Kohli.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed 4 wickets by the 12th over to reduce RCB to 78 for 5 after CSK lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by Faf du Plessis. Notably, RCB hasn't defeated CSK in Chennai since IPL 2009.