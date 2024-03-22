Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Shares A Hug With MS Dhoni As Old Friends Reunite At CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opener

Old friends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were finally reunited on the cricket field on Friday as Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) at Chepauk.

Kohli and Dhoni met each other, shared a hug and a few laughs before the former RCB skipper took his batting guard while the ex-CSK captain went behind the stumps to keep wickets.

The picture of the duo sharing a laugh has gone viral on social media within minutes. The duo last played against each other in IPL 2022.

Lots to play for

CSK will be defending their fifth IPL title this year but under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni, who won all the 5 trophies as captain, stepped down from the top position just a day before the opening game in Chennai.

Kohli on the other hand, will be looking to help RCB lift their first title this year. They haven't defeated CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since IPL 2009.

RCB is only the third team along with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to have not won the IPL despite participating in the league since the very beginning in 2008.

Head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them.

When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.