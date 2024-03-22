 CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 1: Faf du Plessis Opts To Bat Against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Chepauk
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 1: Faf du Plessis Opts To Bat Against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Chepauk

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 1: Faf du Plessis Opts To Bat Against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Chepauk

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will kickstart the Indian Premier League 2024 by hosting Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

The toss has been delayed to 7.40pm even though the captains have been out and ready. The start time stays at 8pm.

A dazzling opening ceremony took place at the ground before the toss with Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff and Sonu Nigam entertaining the packed stadium.

"Generally it is always a bat-first wicket," says du Plessis, who knows the ground well as a former CSK player.

Notably, RCB hasn't won a game against CSK at this Chepauk venue since 2009.

Read Also
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony In PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman & Sonu Nigam Add Glitz To Chennai...
article-image

Gaikwad reacts to CSK's shift in leadership

Meanwhile, Gaikwad revealed at the toss that Dhoni had hinted to his teammates about giving up captaincy last season itself.

"Feel privledged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year," Gaikwad said after losing the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru F du Plessis*, V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik†, Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player: Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings RD Gaikwad*, R Ravindra, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni†, DL Chahar, M Theekshana, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni,...

'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni,...

'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener

'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener

Video: Fans Go Berserk As Akshay Kumar Makes Dramatic Entry Into Chepauk Stadium At IPL 2024 Opening...

Video: Fans Go Berserk As Akshay Kumar Makes Dramatic Entry Into Chepauk Stadium At IPL 2024 Opening...

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony In PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman & Sonu Nigam Add Glitz To Chennai...

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony In PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman & Sonu Nigam Add Glitz To Chennai...

'Jittery, Nervous, Excited': Rishabh Pant Expresses His Emotions Ahead Of His Return In IPL 2024

'Jittery, Nervous, Excited': Rishabh Pant Expresses His Emotions Ahead Of His Return In IPL 2024