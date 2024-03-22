CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 1: Faf du Plessis Opts To Bat Against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai At Chepauk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

The toss has been delayed to 7.40pm even though the captains have been out and ready. The start time stays at 8pm.

A dazzling opening ceremony took place at the ground before the toss with Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff and Sonu Nigam entertaining the packed stadium.

"Generally it is always a bat-first wicket," says du Plessis, who knows the ground well as a former CSK player.

Notably, RCB hasn't won a game against CSK at this Chepauk venue since 2009.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gaikwad reacts to CSK's shift in leadership

Meanwhile, Gaikwad revealed at the toss that Dhoni had hinted to his teammates about giving up captaincy last season itself.

"Feel privledged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year," Gaikwad said after losing the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru F du Plessis*, V Kohli, RM Patidar, GJ Maxwell, C Green, KD Karthik†, Anuj Rawat, KV Sharma, AS Joseph, MJ Dagar, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player: Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings RD Gaikwad*, R Ravindra, AM Rahane, DJ Mitchell, RA Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni†, DL Chahar, M Theekshana, TU Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.