 Varanasi Stadium Based On Lord Shiva Will Be Ready To Host T20 World Cup Matches In 2026: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVaranasi Stadium Based On Lord Shiva Will Be Ready To Host T20 World Cup Matches In 2026: Report

Varanasi Stadium Based On Lord Shiva Will Be Ready To Host T20 World Cup Matches In 2026: Report

According to reports, the stadium will have a seating capacity of around 30,000, and construction is expected to wrap up by December 2025.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

A brand-new cricket stadium in Varanasi is set to be completed by 2026, just in time to possibly host matches for the T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host.

According to reports, the stadium will have a seating capacity of around 30,000, and construction is expected to wrap up by December 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident that the stadium will be ready in time for the 2026 World Cup, with a BCCI official stating, "The stadium in Varanasi should be ready well before the T20 World Cup in India in 2026,” as reported by The Times of India.

Construction for the stadium, which is themed around Lord Shiva, began last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Dilip Vengsarkar, were present at the ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
France: Justice Minister Didier Migaud Pushes For Sexual Consent Law Amid Mazan Rape Trial
France: Justice Minister Didier Migaud Pushes For Sexual Consent Law Amid Mazan Rape Trial
From Wine To Munch: 7 Temples In India That Present Unusual Offerings To Gods
From Wine To Munch: 7 Temples In India That Present Unusual Offerings To Gods
Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was 'Very Delayed'
Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was 'Very Delayed'
IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills; Winners Get Rs. 25000
IIT Delhi Introduces 'Research Communications Award' To Boost PhD Scholars' Communication Skills; Winners Get Rs. 25000

PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, dedicated the stadium to 'Lord Mahadev'.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone For ₹451 Crore International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi...
article-image

Shiva stadium features

The Uttar Pradesh government has already allocated ₹121 crore for acquiring land, while the BCCI is set to contribute ₹330 crore for building the iconic structure.

Some cool features of the stadium include trident-shaped floodlights, a media center shaped like a drum, and a crescent moon-shaped roof, all of which tie into the Lord Shiva theme.

Once completed, this will be one of India’s most unique cricket stadiums, with the potential to host some major matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varanasi Stadium Based On Lord Shiva Will Be Ready To Host T20 World Cup Matches In 2026: Report

Varanasi Stadium Based On Lord Shiva Will Be Ready To Host T20 World Cup Matches In 2026: Report

Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Keeps Bhagat Singh's Wallpaper On His Phone As Picture Goes Viral

Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Keeps Bhagat Singh's Wallpaper On His Phone As Picture Goes Viral

Musheer Khan's Toyota Fortuner Overturned At High Speed As First Pictures Of Damaged Car Surface

Musheer Khan's Toyota Fortuner Overturned At High Speed As First Pictures Of Damaged Car Surface

'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For...

'Going To Cry In The India Test Series': Netizens Troll New Zealand As Sri Lanka Bowl Them Out For...

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Live: No Play Possible Due To Rain And Wet Outfield In Kanpur As Umpires Call...

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Live: No Play Possible Due To Rain And Wet Outfield In Kanpur As Umpires Call...