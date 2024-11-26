 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Being Overaged After Becoming Youngest IPL Crorepati; Father Says ‘We Don’t Fear Anyone’
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Being Overaged After Becoming Youngest IPL Crorepati; Father Says 'We Don't Fear Anyone'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore during IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got his name etched in the history after becoming the youngest IPL Crorepati during IPL 20205 Mega Auction. The cricketer was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore on Day 2 in Jeddah. However the rise to fame comes with a bit of controversy as well.

Vaibhav has now been accused of age fudging after allegations surfaced that the cricketer is actually 15 years old instead of his declared age of 13 years. Video about his age has also gone viral on social media as well.

Vaibhav’s father quashes age fraud news

Multiple reports claim that the cricketer was born in 2011 and Vaibhav’s father Sanjiv has quashed rumours of any age fraud being done by him giving open challenge for age test. Speaking to PTI he said, "When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test,".

Sanjiv further added, "My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back,"

This is not the first instance that a cricketer has been accused of age fudging. Back in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Rasikh Salam was handed a two-year ban after he was found guilty of submitting an incorrect birth certificate.

Back in April this year reports emerged about an FIR being lodged against an under-19 Delhi cricketer and his parents for producing "forged and fabricated" birth record to secure a place in the state team. It alleged that on the basis of such a document the cricketer appeared for trials of the U19 Delhi team in 2021-22 and got selected for Delhi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi career

Suryavanshi recently hit the fastest hundred by an Indian in Under-19 Tests, achieving the milestone against the Australia Under-19 team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in October 2024. The 13-year-old smashed his hundred in just 58 balls in his maiden red-ball match for the India Under-19 team.

Earlier, in January 2024, he became the fourth-youngest Indian to make his debut in a recorded first-class match at the age of 12 years and 284 days in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Mumbai.

