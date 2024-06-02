USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Co-Hosts To Bowl First In Dallas In Tournament Opener

Monank Patel and Saad Bin Zafar will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Co-hosts United States of America (USA) will kick off the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup by facing Canada on Sunday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. USA captain Monak Patel has won the toss and has chosen to bowl first in Dallas, citing that they will have more clarity while chasing, given it's a fresh wicket.

Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar stated that he doesn't mind batting first and understand that stakes will be high, given it's a World Cup fixture. It's worth noting that Canada have lost their last 4 matches against USA, which were played in Dallas. Nevertheless, they are likely to not be pushovers.

USA batter Aaron Jones is determined to play fearless cricket in the #T20WorldCup 2024 opener against Canada 💪



More 👉 https://t.co/K7WUBS6yTc#USAvCAN pic.twitter.com/nIkwN3M3FT — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 1, 2024

USA, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence after securing their first series win against a full-member nation in Bangladesh. Their pace spearhead Ali Khan has also warned of more upsets in the showpiece event as they aim to impress as co-hosts. A day before, vice-captain Aaron Jones also promised of aggressive cricket.

USA and Canada playing XIs for the curtain raiser:

USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(wk/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Canada playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.