US Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud wins first grand slam, at 19 becomes youngest world no 1

Monday, September 12, 2022
In the U.S. Open final on Sunday, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 to win his first Grand Slam championship and get to the top of the world for the first time.

Alcaraz, 19, after winning went down to the ground on his back, cupped his hands to his face, and then rolled over. He then jumped up and embraced Ruud at the net.

Alcaraz, who won fans over with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigour, and late-night finishes during the two-week event in New York, took Daniil Medvedev's place at the top of the standings.

Since the ATP rankings' inception in 1973, Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one.

