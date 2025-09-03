US Open 2025: MS Dhoni Attends Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Quarter-Final Clash; Video

MS Dhoni attended the US Open. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni attended the US Open 2025 quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. A picture of the same has been going viral on social media as he was seen posing for a selfie with a businessman named Hitesh Sanghvi, who also posted a video on Instagram.

The 44-year-old retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, having featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He is arguably one of the most influential cricketers and captains India have had, propelling the Men in Blue to all three white-ball titles. Additionally, he also led India to the top of the Test rankings.

Will MS Dhoni play another IPL edition?

Even as he has retired from international cricket, the legendary keeper-batter continues to be involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) campaign, the veteran had claimed at the post-game presentation:

"I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count. If cricketers start retiring because of their performances, some of them will retire at the age of 22. What is important to see is how much hunger you have and how fit you are. How much you can contribute for the team. Whether the team needs you or doesn’t, so I have enough time."

Playing in the tournament since 2008, Dhoni has the joint-most title wins as captain, winning five of them for the Chennai Super Kings.