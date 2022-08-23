UP Olympic Association secy Anandeshwar Pandey's pics in compromising position with women go viral, report sought

Anandeshwar Pandey | ANI

Anandeshwar Pandey, treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association's alleged pictures of him in a compromising position with different women has gone viral on social media.

After the pictures flashed on social media, the UP Olympic Association called for action against Pandey.

According to a letter by the local authorities to the district sports body, Pandey was staying at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Next to it, is a girls hostel.

In the pictures, the veteran administrator can be seen with two different women. The letter stated that Pandey’s illicit activities are tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh.

Regional Sports Officer Lucknow has sought a report after a picture of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association secretary Anandeshwar Pandey in an objectionable condition went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/LUOV5jgZcE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2022

However, Pandey has denied allegations levelled against him. According to a report published in Amar Ujala, he said that the photos are an attempt to tarnish his image at IOA. He said that attempts were made to malign his image previously and that he has filed a police complaint against the same.