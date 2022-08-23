e-Paper Get App

UP Olympic Association secy Anandeshwar Pandey's pics in compromising position with women go viral, report sought

After the pictures flashed on social media, the UP Olympic Association called for action against Pandey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Anandeshwar Pandey | ANI

Anandeshwar Pandey, treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association and general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association's alleged pictures of him in a compromising position with different women has gone viral on social media.

After the pictures flashed on social media, the UP Olympic Association called for action against Pandey.

The alleged objectionable photo was posted by a Twitter user Naval Kant

According to a letter by the local authorities to the district sports body, Pandey was staying at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Next to it, is a girls hostel.

In the pictures, the veteran administrator can be seen with two different women. The letter stated that Pandey’s illicit activities are tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh.

However, Pandey has denied allegations levelled against him. According to a report published in Amar Ujala, he said that the photos are an attempt to tarnish his image at IOA. He said that attempts were made to malign his image previously and that he has filed a police complaint against the same.

Read Also
SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take charge of IOA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsUP Olympic Association secy Anandeshwar Pandey's pics in compromising position with women go viral, report sought

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra farmer tries to self-immolate in Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha

Maharashtra farmer tries to self-immolate in Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha

China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years

China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years

Mumbai Shocker: Man who pushed wife in front of moving train in Vasai, arrested in Thane

Mumbai Shocker: Man who pushed wife in front of moving train in Vasai, arrested in Thane

Mumbai: In 'Real Shiv Sena' battle SC orders Election Commission to not take action till Thursday

Mumbai: In 'Real Shiv Sena' battle SC orders Election Commission to not take action till Thursday

Minor girl can marry without parents' consent under Muslim Personal law, observes Delhi HC

Minor girl can marry without parents' consent under Muslim Personal law, observes Delhi HC