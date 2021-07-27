Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 cr reward, promotion for Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu

Earlier on Monday, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also felicitated Chanu. Union Minister for Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern region Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik were also present.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Sharma on Monday returned to India after a brilliant performance in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu received a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival.

Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

Chanu, hailing from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April, 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)