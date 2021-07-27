Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 cr reward, promotion for Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway.
"Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitates Olympic silver medallist and Indian Railways' weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu. The Minister announces cash award of Rs 2 Cr and promotion for her splendid performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020," tweeted the official account of the Ministry of Railways.
Congratulating the Olympics medalist for her splendid performance, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Chanu has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.
"It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Railways, Mirabai Chanu. Also felicitated her and announced Rs. 2 Cr, a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit. Keep winning for India!" Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted.
Earlier on Monday, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also felicitated Chanu. Union Minister for Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern region Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik were also present.
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Sharma on Monday returned to India after a brilliant performance in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu received a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival.
Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.
Chanu, hailing from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April, 2018.
