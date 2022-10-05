'Unbelievable': Kyle Mayers' shot against Aussie Cameron Green wows netizens

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
WI batsman Kyle Mayers |
West Indies opener Kyle Mayers is known for his big-hitting prowess and the left-handed batsman was in full flow against Australia during their 1st T20 in Queensland on Wednesday.

Mayers innings of 39 off 36 balls included five fours and a six.

It was the lone six over the cover boundary that stunned the fans.

It happened on the third ball of the fourth over of the WI innings. Green bowled a short one that was going away from Mayers. The batsman cleared out his front leg and then merely punched it, timing it to perfection as it sailed into the second tier over sweeper cover.

Netizens took to social media to share their reaction.

Here a few reactions.

