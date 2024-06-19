UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Shines Bright In Turkey’s 3-1 Win Over Georgia

Arda Guler celebrating his goal | Credits: Twitter

A fiery Turkey side took the first step towards a solid Euro 2024 campaign as they beat Georgia 3-1 in what was one of the best matches in the tournament so far.

The side started on the front foot and a strike from outside the box by Ayhan struck the post in the 11th minute of the game. It was an end-to-end game which saw both sides produce a flurry of attacks.

Mert Muldur scored a thunderous volley from outside the box to give the Turkish the lead in the 25th minute. The side also doubled their advantage minutes later but was ruled offside.

Georgia scored their first-ever goal at a major tournament and the stadium went wild in the 32nd minute as Georges Mikauatadze scored a historic goal for the country which prompted the game to get levelled before the half-time whistle.

Arda Gurler gave Turkey a much-needed goal

A lot of talk surrounded the Real Madrid prodigy and the 19-year-old did not let his hype go in vain as he became the youngest-ever goal scorer on his debut in the history of the UEFA European competition.

His brilliant strike came in the 65th minute of the game when he hit a powerful shot that curled into the top left corner of the goal giving the keeper no chance of saving it.

Despite the 2-1 lead, Turkey were never comfortable in the game as Georgia really put a foot on the pedal in the final few minutes of the game. Chaos ensued as two close chances saw Turkey clear the ball off the line on Davitashvili’s attempt was cleared off the line.

The corner that followed saw Georgia’s goalkeeper come up in an attempt to equalize but a counterattack saw Akturkoglu run the length of the pitch and take the score to 3-1. Turkey will face Portugal in their next encounter whereas Georgia will take on the Czech Republic.

Portugal overcome Czechia challenge to win 2-1

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal overcame the challenge from Czechia to win the opening match of their campaign by 2-1. Portugal and Czechia put on a good fight in the first half of the match as they both sides went goalless.

Lukas Provod gave a lead for Czechia in the 69th minute. However, just seven minutes later, Czechia's Robin Hranac mistakenly netted a goal for Portugal, levelling the score 1-1. The match was about to end in draw when Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner for Portugal in the two minutes of extra time.

With Conceicao's goal in the extra time helped Portugal to win their first win of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024.