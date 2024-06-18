Video: Kylian Mbappe Left With Bloody Nose After FRA vs AUT UEFA 2024 Match

Kylian Mbappe. | (Credits: Twitter)

France football team's star Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the UEFA Euro 2024 fixture against Austria on Monday. The incident occurred when the youngster went for a header post which his face hit Kevin Danso's shoulder on the follow through as a video of the same emerged on social media.

A picture also surfaced on the social media of Mbappe's bloody nose as the captain reportedly left for the hospital in an ambulance following a narrow 1-0 win over Austria. France goalkeeper Patrick Pent called for medical attention as Mbappe fell to the ground after the nose injury. Following the initial medical check-up, the 25-year-old tried to play but fell on the ground, thereby holding his face in pain.

Kylian Mbappe of France suffered a broken nose in the 1-0 win over Austria at #EURO2024 on Monday. Head coach Deschamps revealed postgame that Mbappe's injury cast a shadow over the victory, labeling it a "very unfavorable" situation for the team. pic.twitter.com/aqfTgDzbpO — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) June 18, 2024

Kylian Mbappé had to be subbed off with a nose injury for 🇫🇷 tonight 🤕 pic.twitter.com/X66v4w5Tza — 433 (@433) June 17, 2024

The only goal also came after Austria defender Maximilian Wober headed a cross from Mbappe, but into his own goal during the first half.

France coach Didier Deschamps offers grim update about Kylian Mbappe:

Meanwhile, France coach Didier Deschamps spoke after the match, claiming that Mbappe is not doing well and suggested that it remains uncertain whether he will play the remaining matches.

"He's not doing well. His nose got badly hit. We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us. The medical staff are checking him out. I saw him on the massage table. He didn't get off lightly. It's still to be seen and I cannot at this stage give you a precise answer."

