UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar – live stream and where to watch in India
Manchester United will lock horns with against AZ Alkmaar away from home in a blockbuster match tonight.
Time of kick-off: 10:30 PM IST on October 3
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD and HD
Live Stream: Sony Liv App for Premium Users
Venue: Cars Jeans Stadion, Netherlands
Probable starting line-ups
AZ XI: Bizot, Sugawara, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal, Midtsjo, De Wit, Koopmeiners, Stengs, Idrissi, Boadu
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes, James, Greenwood
According to the Group L points standing table, Manchester United had won football match by 1-0 played against Astana at Old Trafford. While AZ Alkmaar played against Partizan which was drawn 2-2 at Partizan stadium, both Group L matches were held on 20th Sep 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)