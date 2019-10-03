Sports

UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar – live stream and where to watch in India

By FPJ Web Desk

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba reacts to a missed chance during the third round football match against Rochdale at Old Trafford in Manchester
Manchester United will lock horns with against AZ Alkmaar away from home in a blockbuster match tonight.

Time of kick-off: 10:30 PM IST on October 3

TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD and HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv App for Premium Users

Venue: Cars Jeans Stadion, Netherlands

Probable starting line-ups

AZ XI: Bizot, Sugawara, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal, Midtsjo, De Wit, Koopmeiners, Stengs, Idrissi, Boadu

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Williams, Fred, Matic, Mata, Gomes, James, Greenwood

According to the Group L points standing table, Manchester United had won football match by 1-0 played against Astana at Old Trafford. While AZ Alkmaar played against Partizan which was drawn 2-2 at Partizan stadium, both Group L matches were held on 20th Sep 2019.

