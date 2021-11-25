UEFA Champions League: AC Milan shock Atletico, throws open qualification race

Atletico Madrid’s chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 were dealt a severe blow on Wednesday after they suffered a 1-0 defeat by AC Milan. The loss mean they need to win at Porto in their final game in Group B.

A scrappy contest at the Wanda Metropolitano looked set to end goalless until Milan substitute Junior Messias headed home a dramatic winner in the 87th minute to put Atletico in a precarious position.

Messias’ goal not only means Atleti will need a victory instead of a draw in Porto on December 7 but it also brings Milan back to life, as they sit just a point behind Porto ahead of their closing match against Liverpool at the San Siro.

Atletico Madrid are level on points with Milan but beneath them on goal difference, with qualification even to the Europa League now far from certain.

Brazilian forward Junior Messias got the winner for AC Milan | Photo: AFP

Asked if this is one of the most challenging moments of his tenure at Atletico, Simeone said: “We have always had challenges. I am optimistic, always, I am, and I will never change.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:58 AM IST