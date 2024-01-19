U19 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details, When And Where To Watch?

India vs Bangladesh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India will open their U19 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh on Saturday (January 20th) in Bloemfontein. Team India have a rich history, having won the title most times (5) and are also the defending champions as they beat England to emerge victorious in the 2022 edition.

However, they lost the U19 Asia Cup semi-final, while their tri-series against South Africa and Afghanistan resulted in a washout when they reached the final to play the Proteas. The Men in Blue's warm-up match against Australia also resulted in a washout, but they beat Sri Lanka convincingly.

The Uday Saharan-led squad is ready for the #U19WorldCup 😎



The Uday Saharan-led squad is ready for the #U19WorldCup 😎

Get ready to support the #BoysInBlue as they take on Bangladesh tomorrow in their opening game of the tournament 👌👌

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be captained by Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and notably won their only U19 World Cup trophy by stunning India in the 2020 edition. Bangladesh will also take confidence from winning the Asia Cup in December 2023.

Squads for India and Bangladesh ahead of U19 World Cup 2024:

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (C), Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (vc), Shiekh Parvez Jibon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Standbys: Nayeem Ahmed, Md Rizan Hossan, Ashraful Hasan, Tanvir Ahammed, Akanto Sheikh.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh?

The television broadcasting of the match will be available on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD) Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD), while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.