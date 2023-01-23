e-Paper Get App
U-19 Women's T20 World Cup: Rwanda players break into epic celebration after shock win over West Indies, watch

Gisele Ishimwe saw Rwanda home by four wickets, as they chased down the West Indian effort of 70 all out, with 10 balls to spare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Potchefstroom: Rwanda's fairytale run continued in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, with a surprise four-wicket victory over West Indies. Having beaten Zimbabwe in the Group stage, Rwanda's upset victory over West Indies in the Super Sixes stage is now their biggest victory till date. In a video doing the rounds of social media, the Rwanda players can be seen celebrating joyously after the victory.

Coming to the match, it was the calm and confident Gisele Ishimwe who saw Rwanda home by four wickets, as they chased down the West Indian effort of 70 all out, with 10 balls to spare. Gisele's 31 not out, from 53 balls, was full of maturity and clarity, knowing what was at stake for her and her country. Earlier, the West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first. They could not have predicted a Marie Tumukunde spell wreaking havoc on their plans, with a four-wicket burst that stopped their scoring in its tracks.

Brief Scores: West Indies 70 all out in 16.3 overs (Realeanna Grimmond 18, Marie Tumukunde 4/8, Sylvia Usabyimana 4/20) lost to Rwanda 71/6 in 18.2 overs (Gisele Ishimwe 31 not out, Cynthia Tuyizere 12, Ashmini Munisar 1/8) by four wickets

From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh: Meet the stars of India's U-19 Women's T20 World Cup team
article-image

