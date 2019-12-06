Two former India TT head coaches pass away

Mumbai: Indian table tennis was left mourning after two veteran coaches Bhawani Mukherji and Tapan Bose died here on Friday. Mukherji died aged 68 due to an unspecified stomach ailment at home in Zirakpur, while Bose, 78, suffered a heart attack a little later at his residence here.

Mukherji is survived by his wife and a son and Bose is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

"Mukherji was suffering from a stomach ailment and passed away at his residence," TTFI secretary general, MP Singh told PTI.