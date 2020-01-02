Twitter in splits after Mourinho is 'yellow carded' for looking at opposition's notes

Southampton were victorious over Tottenham Hotspurs during their midweek clash in the Premier league thanks to Danny Ings' early goal. However, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was in the limelights after receiving a yellow card for going over to Southampton's coaching staff and taking a peek at their tactics. Classic Mourinho!
In the post-match press conference, Mourinho justified his yellow card as 'fair'. The Portuguese manager said, "The yellow card was fair, because I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot."
The hilarious match events sparked a reaction from the Twitterati. Fans have surely missed Mourinho in the Premier league for his antics. One user tweeted, "The dude should ALWAYS be in the league...don't care who he's coaching."
On the workfront, Spurs will play Liverpool on January 11. The Reds, atop the league have been the most dominant side in the Premier League so far. Will Jose Mourinho hand Liverpool their first loss in the league?
