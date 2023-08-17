'Try To Keep Negativity Away': R Ashwin Opens Up On Non-Selection In ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin's stats in Test cricket are one of the best for an off-spinner or any bowler but even his white-ball numbers are quite decent.

The 36-year-old however, has fallen out of contention for selection in India's white-ball squads even though he made a return to T20I cricket during the World Cup in Australia last year.

India will be announcing its squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup soon and there are very slim chances of Ashwin getting a look in as he hasn't been considered for selection in the 50-over format since January, 2022.

Ashwin however, isn't too worried about falling out of favour with the selectors in ODIs. He also makes it a point to not get affected by his non-selection in white-ball cricket.

Ashwin in 'very good' head space

"I don't think like that, because the selection of the team is not my job. I had decided long back that I would not think about stuff that is not in my hand.

"I am honestly in a very good space in terms of life and my cricket and I try to keep negativity away from my thought process," Ashwin told the Times of India.

"I live for the day and I have no unfinished business. But it's true that I would love to see India winning the World Cup again, even if I am not playing," said Ashwin, who's played 113 ODIs till date and picked 151 wickets at 33.49.

Massive challenges await Team India

India will have two big assignments in ODI cricket in the next three months with the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka and the ODI World Cup on home soil.

The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC title in over 10 years now with their last trophy coming under former skipper MS Dhoni when he lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy.

This year, India will be aiming to win its third ODI World Cup title and second on home soil after 2011.

