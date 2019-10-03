Trina Iris topples top seed Bhavna Goyal in Open Squash Championships

Thane: Tamil Nadu’s Trina Iris, in a nail-biting girls under-17 semifinals toppled top seed Bhavna Goyal to squeeze into final, in the 8th JSW-All India Sunil Verma Memorial Junior & Senior Open Squash Championships, held at Jindal Squash Academy, Vasind (Thane) here on Thursday.

Trina, after taking the first game with ease, was on receiving end in the next two games to trail 1-2. However, she played at her best all the way thereafter to clinch the tie 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11. She takes on Delhi’s 2nd seed Amira Singh, who routed Maharashtra’s Rewa Bharma 11-2, 11-5-, 11-1 in the other semifinals.

The two Abhishek, Pradhan and Agarwal, the top two seeds, notched up straight games win over their respective rivals to set for the title clash. While India top ranked Urwashi Joshi proved too good for her opponent Radhika Rathore from Madhya Pradesh and won 11-6, 11-4, 11-1. She next faces Sachika Balvaani, who packed off second seed Sanika Choudhari 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-9.

Results (All semifinals):

Men: (1)-Abhishek Pradhan (MH) bt (3/4)- Sandeep Jangra (SER) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; (2)-Abhishek Agarwal (MH) bt (3/4)- Ranjit Singh (SER) 11-4, 11-4, 11-8. Boys U-19: (1)-Prithvi Singh (CH) bt (3/4)- Jaideep Singh Sethi (UP) 11-3, 11-4, 11-4; (2)- Suraj Chand (MH) bt Deepak Mandal (MH) 6-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-6. Under-17: (1)-Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt (3/4)- Aakash Gupta (MH) 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; (3/4)-Aaryaman Jaising ( MH) bt (2)-Arman Darukhanawalla (MH), 11-5, 7-11, 13-11, 11-9. Under-15: (2)-Rachit Kumar Shailya (UP) bt Meyyappan L (TN) 11-4, 12-10, 13-11;.(1)-Sharan Punjabi (MH) bt Hunarpal Kohli (MH) 11-2, 11-5, 11-9.

Women: (1)- Urwashi Joshi (MH) bt Radhika Rathore (MP) 11-6, 11-4, 11-1; (3/4)-Sachika Balvani (MH) bt (2)-Sanika Choudhari (MH) 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-9. Girls (U-19): (3/4)- Trina Iris (TN) bt (1)-Bhavna Goyal (MH) 11-7, 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 13-11; (2)- Amira Singh (DL) bt (3/4), Rewa Bharma (MH) 11-2 11-5 11-1. Under-17: (3/4) - Sunita Patel (MH) bt (1)-Avani Nagar (MH) 11-5, 13-11, 11-5; (2)-Aryaa Ogale (MH) bt (3/4)- Sarah Vethekar (MH) 12-10, 11-2, 11-7. Under-15: (1)-Aaryaa Belsare (MH) bt Archita Singh (MH) 11-7, 7-11, 11-2, 11-5; Anahat Singh (DL) bt (2)- Saisha Gupta (MH) 11-8, 11-5, 11-4.