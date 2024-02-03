'Tried Not To Watch Lot Of Cricket': Rishabh Pant Talks About Mental Struggles After Horrific Car Crash

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has spoken up about how felt while being on sidelines after horrific car crash that has kept out of action for over a year.

Pant suffered a fatal car crash after his Mercedes collided with the divider and subsequently caught fire. Rishabh Pant was pulled out of the car by the locals and immediately taken to nearby hospital before shifting to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

After getting treatment in Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai to undergo knee operation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Thereafter, Indian wicketkeeper was on bed rest before beginning rehabilitation and recovery process.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rishabh Pant revealed that he avoided watching as much as cricket as he can while being on the sidelines due to injuries. The youngster added that he wasn't feeling good when Delhi Capitals was playing in IPL.

"I tried not to watch cricket a lot. Sometimes I realized that what the coaches say is true, that it is tough to just watch from the outside. Because the IPL was on, Delhi was playing and I wasn't feeling good. I felt we could have done a lot of things differently."

"I wanted to discuss things with them but then I realised that I'm outside the team. When you're inside the team, things are different. You can control a lot of things."

Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance after horrific car when he attended Delhi Capitals match against Gujarat Titans in the last IPL season. Pant made his way into Arun Jaitley Stadium in his SUV and entered the VIP standees with the help of crutches to cheer for his Delhi Capitals team.