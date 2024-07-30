'Tricolour Flying Proudly In Paris': Netizens React As Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Win 2nd Medal For India In Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has created history as she has become the first athlete from the country post independence to clinch two Olympic medals in the same event, as she has done it in Paris. After bagging bronze in the 10m Air Pistol singles event on Sunday, the 22-year-old achieved the same with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed event of 10m Air Pistol event.
Bhaker and Sarabjot had been all over the South Korea pair of W Lee and YJ Oh from the outset and the latter had a difficult time catching up to the Indian duo. The scoreline eventually stood at 16-10 in India's favour, meaning that they had achieved a 2nd medal in the Olympics.
It's worth noting that Bhaker has an opportunity of completing a hat-trick as she will compete in the 25m Pistol event in the Olympics.
Here's how netizens have reacted to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagging a bronze medal in the event: