'Tricolour Flying Proudly In Paris': Netizens React As Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Win 2nd Medal For India In Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has created history as she has become the first athlete from the country post independence to clinch two Olympic medals in the same event, as she has done it in Paris. After bagging bronze in the 10m Air Pistol singles event on Sunday, the 22-year-old achieved the same with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed event of 10m Air Pistol event.

Bhaker and Sarabjot had been all over the South Korea pair of W Lee and YJ Oh from the outset and the latter had a difficult time catching up to the Indian duo. The scoreline eventually stood at 16-10 in India's favour, meaning that they had achieved a 2nd medal in the Olympics.

It's worth noting that Bhaker has an opportunity of completing a hat-trick as she will compete in the 25m Pistol event in the Olympics.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bagging a bronze medal in the event:

HISTORY 🤩



Manu Bhaker becomes the First Indian in Independent India history to win multiple medals at a single Olympic edition 🇮🇳♥️ — Raubinsh (@creatorsingh) July 30, 2024

Manu Bhaker, absolute queen stuff. Congratulations to Sarabjot Singh as well. Guy saved some crucial sets. — مانو بلی 🐈 (@Maano_Biilli) July 30, 2024

BRONZE MEDAL FOR MANU BHAKER & SARABJOT SINGH🥉



Manu Bhaker on a roll, making the country proud.



- SECOND MEDAL FOR INDIA IN PARIS OLYMPICS 🇮🇳 — Vikash Tripathi (@VikashTiwari980) July 30, 2024

MANU BHAKER IS THE FIRST INDIAN TO WIN 2 OLYMPIC MEDAL AFTER 124 LONG YEARS IN A SINGLE OLYMPICS 🫡



- A historic moment by Manu. pic.twitter.com/P2R3SMOrJB — Neetu choudhary (@neetu_poonia44) July 30, 2024

🥇🥇🥇BRONZE🇮🇳MEDAL🥇🥇🥇

════════════════

In the 10 meter air pistol mixed team event, the Indian pair of Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker have made the country proud by winning the bronze medal.

With their excellent performance, the tricolor is flying proudly in… — Mangee Lal Dara (Journalist) (@Darasanchor) July 30, 2024

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.



Special regards to Manu Bhaker for becoming 1st Indian to get 2nd Medal in the same #OlympicGames by any individual.#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/sKPQhOritD — B Y Raghavendra (@BYRBJP) July 30, 2024