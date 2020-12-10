Tribute to the Italian legend: Watch all six 1982 World Cup goals from Golden Boot winner Paolo Rossi

Paolo Rossi, Italy's top-scorer in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has passed away at the age of 64.

Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit, announced the news of his demise on Thursday morning.

"A very sad news: Paolo Rossi left us," RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale tweeted. "Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of '82 and who has been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. RIP dear Paolo."

Paolo Rossi's wife's Instagram post:

Rossi's wife, Cappelletti Federica, posted a photo of herself and her husband to her Instagram account along with the words "per sempre" which means "forever" in English.

She, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.