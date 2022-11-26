Tragedy in Qatar: Wales fan Kevin Davies, dies after travelling with son for FIFA World Cup

Kevin Davies, a 62 year old Wales fan from Pembrokeshire was staying in Doha with his son to watch Gareth Bale's Welsh dragons compete at the FIFA World Cup.

However, after making the long 3,300-mile trip to the Middle East nation, the 62-year-old fell ill and eventually died on Friday.

Reports suggest that he died of natural causes as reported by The Sun. A fan group Football Supporters' Association Cymrualong with the UK Government is helping the family and the transporteation of the corpse from Qatar to Cardiff.

Wales Football Supporters' Association's fan embass confirmed the tragic news. They wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales.

"May he rest in peace."

Official ls more than 2,500 Wales supporters have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales said: "Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales.

"Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this sad time. The FAW is in contact with Kevin’s family to help in whatever way we can."

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), wrote on Twitter: "So sorry to hear that one of our supporters has passed away here."

He added: "Our condolences go to the family and of course we are here to support however we can."

It is understood Mr Davies did not attend Wales' clash with Iran yesterday, where they were beaten 2-0 after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off.

A fellow Wales supporter wrote on social media: "A great man who did so much for his area.

"A true gentleman. Will be mourned and missed.