TRAGEDY: Deportivo Marquense star Marcos Menaldo dead at 25. He was rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack in training

Guatemalan football club Deportivo Marquense star Marcos Menaldo has died at the age of 25. He was rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack in training

The Deportivo Marquense defender complained of breathing difficulties during a session while preparing for the new season.

Menaldo received emergency CPR at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos. He was then transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died.

The centre-back was instrumental in helping Deportivo win Guatemala's second division title last campaign.

Deportivo club president Hernan Maldonado has spoke of his sadness after Menaldo's death was confirmed.

Quoted by ESPN, he said: "One does not come out of astonishment. A young, dynamic and jovial person, this happens to him. It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend.”

ALSO READ All you need to know about Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption for the Australian Open

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:17 PM IST