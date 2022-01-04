e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic has received a medical exemption and will play the Australian OpenSensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 daysBulli Bai App Case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar Jha
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

TRAGEDY: Deportivo Marquense star Marcos Menaldo dead at 25. He was rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack in training

FPJ Web Desk
Marcos Menaldo complained of breathing difficulties during a training session | Photo: Twitter

Marcos Menaldo complained of breathing difficulties during a training session | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Guatemalan football club Deportivo Marquense star Marcos Menaldo has died at the age of 25. He was rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack in training

The Deportivo Marquense defender complained of breathing difficulties during a session while preparing for the new season.

Menaldo received emergency CPR at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos. He was then transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died.

The centre-back was instrumental in helping Deportivo win Guatemala's second division title last campaign.

Deportivo club president Hernan Maldonado has spoke of his sadness after Menaldo's death was confirmed.

Quoted by ESPN, he said: "One does not come out of astonishment. A young, dynamic and jovial person, this happens to him. It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend.”

ALSO READ

All you need to know about Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption for the Australian Open All you need to know about Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption for the Australian Open
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
Advertisement