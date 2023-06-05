Tottenham Agree Contract With Ange Postecoglou As New Manager On Two Year Deal

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is on the verge of appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, as they have reached a verbal agreement with him. However, the final confirmation of the appointment is pending the resolution of compensation terms with Celtic, where Postecoglou currently holds a one-year rolling contract.

The agreement between Spurs and Postecoglou includes a two-year contract with an option for an additional season. The process gained momentum after the conclusion of Postecoglou's season with Celtic, where they secured victory in the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, completing a domestic treble.

Postecoglou joined Celtic in 2021, leaving his previous position at Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos. During his tenure at Celtic, he achieved success by winning the league and League Cup in each of his two seasons, as well as securing the Scottish Cup in the current season. Prior to his stint at Celtic, Postecoglou had coaching experience with Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory. He also served as the head coach of the Australian national team for just over four years, leading them to the 2014 World Cup and securing qualification for the 2018 edition before departing before the tournament.

Candidates on the Spurs shortlist

Since the departure of Antonio Conte in late March, Tottenham has been without a permanent manager. Following Conte's exit, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason took charge for the remainder of the season, which ended on a disappointing note with the club finishing eighth and failing to secure a European spot.

Among the candidates considered by Tottenham for the managerial position, former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique was on their shortlist. Enrique has been engaged in talks with Napoli and has been monitoring the extent of Tottenham's interest. Other contenders in consideration by Spurs included Arne Slot from Feyenoord and Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann, however, is also being discussed as a potential candidate by Paris Saint-Germain for the managerial role to replace Christophe Galtier.