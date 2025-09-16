 Tokyo World Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Men's Javelin Qualification Round Live Streaming Details
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will go head-to-head against each other on Wednesday, September 17. For the first time, four Indian javelin throwers will compete in the men’s javelin throw at the World Championships.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Image: X

After the handshake row, which headlined the India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, the attention now switches to track and field. The World Championships is currently underway in Tokyo and fans will have a chance to witness another India-Pakistan showdown with World champion Neeraj Chopra set to face Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin on Wednesday and Thursday. However the big question remains is whether the rivals will avoid handshake?

For the first time, four Indian javelin throwers will compete in the men’s javelin throw at the World Championships. Apart from the defending champion Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are the other Indian javelin throwers in the fray. Tokyo is special for Neeraj, who became an Olympic champion here back in 2021. He will not only look to defend the crown but also aim for another golden glory

Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming Details

What time is the Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 event

Neeraj Chopra, who will be competing in Group A, will start his qualification round at 3:40 PM IST on Wednesday, September 17, while Arshad Nadeem, competing in Group B, will start his qualification round at 5:15 PM. The finals will be held on Thursday, September 18

Which channel will broadcast Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem men’s javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships 2025 in India on TV?

The men's javelin qualification event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem World Athletics Championships 2025 event in India?

The live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem men’s javelin throw event will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

