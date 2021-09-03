e-Paper Get App

NIA files chargesheet against Sachin Waze and other accused in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case
Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:51 PM IST

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh storms into semifinals

Harvinder defeated Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 in the quarter-finals at the Yumenoshima Final Field
FPJ Web Desk
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh storms into semifinals | Twitter

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Singh storms into semifinals | Twitter

Tokyo, September 3: Ace Indian archer Harvinder Singh stormed into the semi-final of men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Harvinder defeated Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 in the quarter-finals at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

The Indian started the match on a great note as he clinched the first set by aiming 8, 9, 8 to which the German replied with a poor 8, 6, 7.

Harvinder carried the momentum in the second set as he grabbed yet another 2 points. In the third set, Maik Szarszewski pegged one back against Harvinder, as he took the set by 28-25.

In the fourth set, Harvinder kept his nerves as he clinched the set rather easily to earn sure shot participation in a medal match.

Earlier in the round of 16, Harvinder defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out. The Indian archer staged a comeback in the game as he won the third set after losing the two initial essays.

In another match, Vivek Chikara lost to David Phillips in the round of 16. The Great Britain archer defeated Vivek by 7-3 in five sets.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:51 PM IST
