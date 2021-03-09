Tokyo Olympics to be staged without overseas spectators: Report

Last month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the decision of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board to appoint seven-time Olympian Hashimoto Seiko as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

On February 12, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee head Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation over his remarks about women talking too much, which were branded "sexist" at home and abroad.

Last week, the IOC Executive Board (EB) decided to follow the recommendation of the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad to enter into a targeted dialogue for the Olympic Games 2032.

IOC, in a release, said it will start more "detailed discussions" with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) about their potential to host the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.